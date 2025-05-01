Two Pregnant Women Injured In I-95 Crash Involving Overturned Vehicle Hauler: PSP

The collision occurred around 6:25 a.m. when a vehicle hauler carrying three passenger vehicles was “operating too fast for traffic conditions” and failed to stop due to a traffic backlog, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer.

The resulting crash involved four vehicles, including the hauler, which overturned and caused significant traffic disruption. Only one lane remained open for several hours.

Two pregnant women were transported to the hospital for evaluation, PSP said. All other injuries were described as minor to moderate.

By 11:12 a.m., the roadway was fully reopened, authorities confirmed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.