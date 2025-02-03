Two Killed In Fiery Head-On Crash On John Fries Highway: PA State Police

Two people died in a devastating crash on John Fries Highway (State Route 663) north of Brinkman Road in Milford Township around 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, investigators said.

A northbound vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic, striking another car head-on. The force of the impact sent one vehicle into a wooded area before it was hit again by a southbound car. The second collision caused the car to erupt in flames, and the two occupants were unable to escape, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not yet been released.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and other injuries were reported, though police have not disclosed further details.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation, with assistance from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office, the Troop M Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, and the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.