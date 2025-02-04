Scott Liebowitz, 31, of Feasterville-Trevose, a licensed firearms dealer, conspired to transfer two handguns to Nicholas "Nick" Mimoso, an amateur MMA fighter and convicted felon barred from possessing guns, according to Sunday and Mimoso's social media.

Liebowitz allegedly used a third party as the documented buyer before handing over the weapons to Mimoso. Both men are charged with two counts of illegally transferring a firearm, conspiracy, corrupt organizations, and unlawful use of a communication facility, authorities said.

Mimoso was previously charged in March 2024 in a separate drug and firearms trafficking case, where investigators recovered 11 guns and two illegal switches, officials said.

“This is another example of the excellent collaborative work being done by our Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force,” Sunday said, adding that the unit has seized hundreds of illegally obtained guns in the past year.

Both suspects were arraigned late last week. Liebowitz’s bail was set at $100,000, while Mimoso, who remains incarcerated, had his bail set at $275,000, prosecutors said.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Maggie Hayes-Oberst.

