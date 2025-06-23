A Few Clouds 92°

RV Crash Closes I-476 In Delaware County For 4 Hours, One Seriously Injured: Police

A four-vehicle pileup involving an RV shut down I-476 South in Delaware County for hours and sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Monday, June 23.

Jillian Pikora
The collision happened on Sunday, June 22 around 5:50 p.m. at mile marker 2.3 in Nether Providence Township, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer. It involved two sedans, a pickup truck, and a recreational vehicle.

Emergency responders shut down I-476 South at Exit 3 and rerouted traffic onto the northbound lanes as they worked to clear the crash. The highway remained closed for roughly four hours, police said.

Several people suffered minor injuries. One woman had to be extricated from her vehicle and was rushed to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, according to Holdefer.

Crews cleared the scene by 10 p.m.

