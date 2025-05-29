Prisoner Escapes Custody Near Courthouse In Media, Residents Ordered To Shelter: Police

The escape happened near the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, where the individual fled from the custody of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department. He was last seen heading north on Olive Street from 4th Street, according to the release issued by Nether Providence Police.

Law enforcement at all levels—including the Media Police Department, the Sheriff's Office, and other local, state, and federal agencies—have launched a coordinated manhunt to locate the fugitive.

Authorities have not released the prisoner’s identity or the charges he was facing. Residents in the area have been urged to remain inside and secure their homes.

This is a developing situation. Check back here for updates.

