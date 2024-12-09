The incident occurred on Friday, Sept. 13, around 9:58 p.m., when troopers responded to a crash on the I-95 North ramp to I-476 North, near Exit 1 (Macdade Boulevard).

Troopers discovered two vehicles— a grey 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and a blue 2010 Mazda 5—on the shoulder of the ramp. The driver of the Malibu, Joshua Waltz, was standing behind his disabled car when the Mazda struck the concrete barrier, veered into the Malibu, and hit Waltz.

Upon further investigation, troopers found the Mazda's driver, Clinton Martin, dead in the driver's seat from a gunshot wound to the neck. Waltz was discovered deceased beneath the Mazda. Both deaths were ruled homicides.

After an intensive investigation, police arrested Marquice N. Pierce of Chester on Monday, Dec. 9. He is charged with:

Criminal Homicide (two count).

First-Degree Murder.

Third-Degree Murder (two counts).

Firearms Not to be Carried Without a License.

Persons Not to Possess Firearms.

Possessing Instruments of a Crime.

Receiving Stolen Property.

Driving While Operating Privilege is Suspended or Revoked.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

