PennSTAR Helicopter Forced To Land In Delaware County Neighborhood

The emergency landing happened near Cannon Hill Road and Old Eagle Lane in Whitemarsh Township at 7:43 p.m. on Monday, May 19, authorities said.

The chopper, which was not carrying a patient, experienced an onboard issue during flight and had to touch down near residential homes outside Philadelphia. Emergency responders rushed to the scene after the aircraft landed safely between houses on a quiet street.

The helicopter landed in close proximity to driveways, lawns, and mailboxes — a startling sight for neighbors but one that thankfully ended without injuries, authorities said.

Local fire departments and EMS personnel assisted in securing the area and inspecting the aircraft. The helicopter remained grounded for several hours as the crew awaited transport or mechanical assessment.

The flight crew was uninjured, and no damage to nearby property was reported.

Daily Voice reached out to PennSTAR for additional information regarding the emergency landing, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

The exact nature of the mechanical issue has not yet been disclosed.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.