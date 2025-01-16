Patrick O'Shea, 46, was arrested after troopers responded to a report of an assault in progress at a business in the 200 block of Wilmington-West Chester Pike at 9:36 a.m., police said.

The investigation revealed that O'Shea entered the business and began conversing with the woman, who was alone at the time, authorities said. When she entered a small room at the rear of the business, O'Shea allegedly followed, physically assaulted her, and attempted to rape her.

The woman fought back and escaped to safety outside the building, while O'Shea initially followed her before fleeing the scene, according to police.

Troopers apprehended O'Shea a short distance away. The victim was transported by Concordville EMS for medical evaluation and treatment for her injuries, PSP said.

O'Shea was charged with Criminal Attempt Rape, Criminal Attempt Indecent Assault, Strangulation, and Simple Assault.

He was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Shepard Gamer and remanded to Delaware County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.