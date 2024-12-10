Fog 44°

Nude Photos Shared By Students At Springton Lake Middle

Nude photographs were shared among a group of students at a Delaware County middle school, sparking an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police according to a release on Monday, Dec. 9.

Troopers responded to Springton Lake Middle School on North Providence Road in Upper Providence Township around 4:42 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, after reports surfaced of intimate images being disseminated among students, according to the release.

The incident has left parents and school officials concerned as authorities work to determine how the images were distributed and whether any crimes have been committed.

State police are continuing their investigation, but no charges or additional details have been announced.

