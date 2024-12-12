A Few Clouds and Breezy 41°

SHARE

Missing Endangered Alert: Elderly Diabetic Man Vanishes, PA State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police in Media are seeking public assistance in locating 86-year-old Vito D’Amore, who has been missing from Concord Township since Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Vito D’Amore

Vito D’Amore

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Vito D’Amore missing person flyer.

Vito D’Amore missing person flyer.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

D’Amore, who is diabetic, hard of hearing, and without his medication, was last seen leaving his residence on the 500 block of Fox Den Court around 3 p.m., police said. He was driving a black Ford Edge with Pennsylvania registration WR6829A.

D’Amore is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, a burgundy jacket, and brown shoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as an endangered missing person. Authorities say D’Amore may be at special risk of harm or injury or could be confused.

Efforts to locate him have included alerts on PennDOT highway signs and contacting local hospitals, but as of Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:35 a.m., he remains missing.

Anyone with information on D’Amore’s whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Media at 484-840-1000 or call 911 immediately.

to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE