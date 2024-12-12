Missing Endangered Alert: Elderly Diabetic Man Vanishes, PA State Police Say

D’Amore, who is diabetic, hard of hearing, and without his medication, was last seen leaving his residence on the 500 block of Fox Den Court around 3 p.m., police said. He was driving a black Ford Edge with Pennsylvania registration WR6829A.

D’Amore is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, a burgundy jacket, and brown shoes, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

He has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as an endangered missing person. Authorities say D’Amore may be at special risk of harm or injury or could be confused.

Efforts to locate him have included alerts on PennDOT highway signs and contacting local hospitals, but as of Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10:35 a.m., he remains missing.

Anyone with information on D’Amore’s whereabouts is urged to contact PSP Media at 484-840-1000 or call 911 immediately.

