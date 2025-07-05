MD Nurul Hasan, 48, the former vice president of Millbourne Borough Council, has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for orchestrating a wide-reaching voter fraud scheme in the 2021 mayoral election, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

Two other former officials—Councilman MD Munsur Ali and former Councilman MD Rafikul Islam—were also sentenced for their roles. Ali received 21 months in prison, while Islam was sentenced to 12 months and one day.

The Plot To Steal An Election

Hasan, Ali, and Islam conspired to steal the 2021 general election after Hasan lost the Democratic primary, according to prosecutors. Rather than accept defeat, Hasan launched a write-in campaign backed by a calculated plot: registering nearly three dozen non-Millbourne residents to vote illegally in the borough.

They gathered personal information—sometimes with consent, sometimes without—and used Pennsylvania’s online voter registration system to falsify addresses and request mail-in ballots. The ballots were sent to locations the defendants controlled.

Hasan personally completed most of the fraudulent registrations and used email addresses—some belonging to co-conspirator Islam—to conceal his digital fingerprints, court documents say. The men forged voters’ signatures on envelopes, cast fraudulent write-in ballots for Hasan, and submitted them to the Delaware County Board of Elections.

Despite all this, Hasan still lost the race by a final count of 165 to 138.

Federal Charges, Guilty Pleas, Prison Time

All three men pleaded guilty in April. Hasan admitted to 33 charges, including conspiracy, 16 counts of giving false voter information, and 16 counts of fraudulent registration.

Ali admitted to 25 charges, and Islam to seven.

“These defendants sabotaged the democratic will of their fellow citizens,” said U.S. Attorney David Metcalf. “Public trust in the electoral process is critical, and my office is committed to ensuring that our elections remain free and fair.”

Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, said: “When public officials undermine this system through fraud, they compromise the trust built between this process and the American people.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark B. Dubnoff.

