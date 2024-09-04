Local Gov't Trash Hauler Charged After Speeding Into Guide Rail: PA State Police

Lanchei A. Williams, 45, of Philadelphia, crashed into a guardrail along the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway in Tinicum Township, Delaware County at about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Williams suffered minor injuries and was taken to Taylor Hospital, police said.

The trash truck was traveling too fast when its tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control and roll over, police said.

Williams has received traffic citation of "3361 Summary DRIVING VEHICLE AT SAFE SPEED," court records show. The case was listed as "awaiting a plea" at the time of publishing.

