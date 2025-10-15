High-Speed Chase Of Stolen Truck From NJ Into PA Ends With Wanted Man’s Arrest: State Police

New Jersey State Police first reported the stolen black Dodge Ram at 12:23 p.m. after the driver struck one of their patrol vehicles and fled, authorities said.

Pennsylvania State Police spotted the truck on North Delaware Avenue near Frankford Avenue and attempted a traffic stop, according to the release. The driver sped south at a high rate of speed, sparking a pursuit.

Troopers ended the chase with a PIT maneuver on Spring Garden Street between North 3rd and North 4th streets, near North Orianna Street.

The driver, identified as David Navarette, 23, was taken into custody without incident. Police said he had a firearm when arrested and was wanted in New Jersey on active warrants for firearms offenses and resisting arrest.

