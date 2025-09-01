Gun Pulled During Road Rage Incident On I-476: PA State Police Media

The 71-year-old victim from West Norriton was traveling southbound near mile marker 5.9 in Marple Township when the confrontation happened at 12:51 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, troopers explained.

The victim reported that an unknown suspect in a gray vehicle displayed a handgun and aimed it at him before continuing south on the highway, according to police.

The suspect and vehicle have not been identified, PSP Media said.

Police confirmed they are continuing to investigate the incident.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.