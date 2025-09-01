Mostly Cloudy 76°

Gun Pulled During Road Rage Incident On I-476: PA State Police Media

A driver had a handgun pointed at him during a road rage incident on Interstate 476 in Delaware County, the Pennsylvania State Police announced on Sunday, Aug. 31.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
The 71-year-old victim from West Norriton was traveling southbound near mile marker 5.9 in Marple Township when the confrontation happened at 12:51 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 11, troopers explained.

The victim reported that an unknown suspect in a gray vehicle displayed a handgun and aimed it at him before continuing south on the highway, according to police.

The suspect and vehicle have not been identified, PSP Media said.

Police confirmed they are continuing to investigate the incident.

