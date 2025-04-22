FBI Impersonator Scams Trail Creek Outfitters Out Of Nearly $2K In Delco: PSP

The impersonator called Trail Creek Outfitters on Wilmington West Chester Pike around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, and instructed the manager to buy several Green Dot MoneyPak gift cards totaling $1,845.80, PSP Media troopers said.

In addition to the gift cards, the actor convinced the 34-year-old victim from Landenberg to send $880 via CashApp to the handle "$Bigmomma4120" (stansmon), according to the police.

The victim suffered a personal loss of $880 while the business lost the full gift card amount, troopers explained.

The investigation is ongoing.

