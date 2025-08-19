At approximately 2:38 p.m., Nether Providence officers were advised that Upper Providence Township Police, in coordination with the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), were pursuing a vehicle eastbound on Baltimore Pike into Nether Providence Township, according to a community update from Nether Providence Township Police.

Earlier, Pennsylvania State Constables notified PSP that a prisoner had escaped from the constables’ custody within their jurisdiction and then stole a vehicle, according to the update.

When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver fled eastbound on Baltimore Pike, continued through the Borough of Media, and entered Nether Providence Township before crashing at Baltimore Pike and Turner Road, police said. After the crash, the suspect fled on foot into a wooded area adjacent to Baltimore Pike. Police said numerous units from multiple departments responded and conducted a coordinated search, locating the suspect after 20 minutes and taking him into custody without incident before turning him over to PSP.

As a precaution, Nether Providence Police issued a community alert on social media advising residents to shelter in place during the search for the escaped prisoner, police said. The advisory was lifted following the arrest, and police said the area is now safe.

According to 6ABC, police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Jaliel Ali-Johnson, who was initially arrested Monday night after officers spotted a man looking into a vehicle. 6ABC reported that Ali-Johnson allegedly provided false identification, was found with a small amount of drugs, and was charged with loitering, prowling, and drug violations before being held overnight in Haverford.

