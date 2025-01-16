Shayne Holland, 26, pleaded guilty in November to two counts of arson, along with charges of reckless burning, criminal mischief, possession of explosive material, and disorderly conduct, according to the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office.

Common Pleas Judge Gary B. Gilman sentenced Holland to 2½ to six years in state prison, followed by four years of probation, for the Nov. 5, 2023, fire that ravaged Bucks County Carpet Company on Cedar Avenue, officials said.

The fire forced the evacuation of 10 residents from an attached building and injured Croydon Fire Battalion Chief Albert Fournier, who was a captain at the time. Fournier fell more than 12 feet when a catwalk collapsed, and a beam landed on him while he was battling the flames inside the structure.

“Arson is a crime that by its very nature puts firefighters and other first responders at risk,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc J. Furber said. “This case was a true nightmare scenario for Battalion Chief Fournier and his family, and we can all be thankful he escaped serious injury.”

Holland set fire to a pile of trash next to the building, investigators found. The flames spread up an exterior wall into the attic, sparking a massive blaze. Surveillance video from nearby businesses captured Holland walking down State Road into a gas station shortly before the fire. Police used the footage to identify him as the arsonist, officials said.

Fournier and his wife provided victim impact testimony at the sentencing hearing, detailing the physical and emotional toll of the fire. Bristol Township Fire Marshal Kevin Dippolito, who led the investigation, testified that Holland’s actions caused untold destruction and put lives at risk.

“Today’s sentence recognizes that the split-second decision to light a dangerous fire will result in long and life-changing consequences for the arsonist,” Furber said.

The case was investigated by Bristol Township Police with assistance from Bensalem Township Police, and Furber prosecuted the case.

