Brian Franklin, 25, was sentenced to seven to 14 years in state prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance before Bucks County Common Pleas Judge Charissa J. Liller, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Franklin was behind the supply of fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone that had been flooding Bucks County since May 2021, investigators said and Daily Voice previously reported. He delivered more than 1,000 pills monthly and used a mobile payment app to collect nearly $60,000 for the drugs, according to prosecutors.

Authorities recovered over 1,800 fentanyl pills linked to Franklin during the investigation, which was conducted by the Bucks County Detectives Drug Strike Force, Middletown Township Police, and several other agencies.

Judge Liller also ordered Franklin to secure full-time employment within 60 days of his release.

Franklin’s December 2023 arrest followed a multi-agency probe targeting drug trafficking and gun violence in the region.

Deputy District Attorney Thomas C. Gannon prosecuted the case.

This case was investigated as part of the Liberty Mid-Atlantic High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, which involved Homeland Security and multiple local police departments.

