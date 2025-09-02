Mostly Cloudy 70°

SHARE

Athanasios Pilios Killed In I-95 Tinicum Crash

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a box truck on Interstate 95 in Tinicum Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Sept. 2.

A motorcycle helmet in the street

A motorcycle helmet in the street

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Jeremy Bishop @jeremybishop
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened at mile marker 11.0 southbound at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, according to the release.

Athanasios Pilios, the operator of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck the right rear corner of the box truck while traveling at a high rate of speed, witnesses told investigators.

Troopers said Pilios was found lying in the center lane unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the box truck and witnesses remained on scene and cooperated with troopers during the investigation.

The roadway was fully reopened by 6 a.m. the same day, authorities said.

Family members of Athanasios Pilios who would like to share details about his life may email [email protected].

to follow Daily Voice Media and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE