The crash happened at mile marker 11.0 southbound at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 31, according to the release.

Athanasios Pilios, the operator of a black Harley Davidson motorcycle, struck the right rear corner of the box truck while traveling at a high rate of speed, witnesses told investigators.

Troopers said Pilios was found lying in the center lane unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the box truck and witnesses remained on scene and cooperated with troopers during the investigation.

The roadway was fully reopened by 6 a.m. the same day, authorities said.

Family members of Athanasios Pilios who would like to share details about his life may email [email protected].

