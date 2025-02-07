Amtrak Fire Forces Evacuation Of 350 Passengers On SEPTA’s Newark Line In Delaware County

The fire broke out beneath the six-car train south of Crum Lynne Station while en route from Philadelphia to Wilmington, according to SEPTA. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, ensuring all passengers were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Service on the Newark Line was suspended as fire crews work at the site. Amtrak also temporarily stopped trains on the tracks but resumed service between Philadelphia and Wilmington after the fire department cleared the area. However, residual delays are expected due to rail congestion, Amtrak Northeast reported.

A replacement train is running the Newark Line on Friday morning, Feb. 7, but it appears to continue to have delays citing mechanical issues according to SEPTA's X account.

SEPTA advised riders to check its Trip Planner for alternative routes while service south of Crum Lynne remains disrupted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

