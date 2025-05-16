50 Years After Disappearance, Search For Wendy Eaton Continues In Media: PA State Police

Wendy Eaton, a 15-year-old sophomore at Penncrest High School, disappeared around 2:40 p.m. on Saturday, May 17, 1975, while walking alone near Indian Lane and Media Station Road in Middletown Township. Her family had gone golfing that afternoon, and she stayed behind to buy a birthday present and card for her older brother.

Wendy was known as a reliable and kind student, deeply involved in her church and scouting. Her family said she would never have missed the church choir rehearsal scheduled that evening.

She was last seen wearing a yellow sleeveless terrycloth blouse, cutoff denim shorts, and white sneakers with a blue stripe. She may have had on gold-rimmed glasses and a class ring with a red stone. Wendy is deaf in her right ear, left-handed, and has pierced ears.

Despite the decades that have passed, her case remains open. Investigators say advances in forensic technology and renewed community interest may help lead to long-awaited answers.

“Even the smallest detail could be crucial,” state police said, urging the public to revisit memories from that day or come forward with any new information, no matter how minor it may seem.

Anyone with information about Wendy Eaton’s disappearance is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police at 215-452-5216.

