2 Troopers Injured In Crash With Stolen Subaru During I-95 Chase In Delco: PA State Police

The pursuit began around 1:28 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 13, when troopers from the Media barracks initiated a traffic stop on I-95 south near mile marker 10 in Tinicum Township, according to police.

During the stop, a red Subaru Impreza passed by and was flagged as stolen by the onboard computer system. Troopers abandoned the initial stop and pulled over the Subaru near mile marker 7.9 in Ridley Township.

The driver stopped briefly before fleeing as troopers approached. A chase continued southbound, with spike strips successfully deflating the front passenger tire near mile marker 4, police said.

The Subaru traveled another half-mile before rear-ending a marked PSP cruiser near mile marker 3.4, damaging both vehicles.

The driver, Claren Thomas, resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody. The passenger, Myron Bell, was arrested without incident. Troopers located two firearms inside the stolen vehicle, including one modified with an automatic “switch,” authorities said.

Both injured troopers were transported by EMS to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where they were treated and released.

