100 MPH Chase On I-95 Ends In Delco Arrests: PA State Police

Troopers from the Media station attempted to stop a white 2006 BMW 330Xi for summary traffic violations around 3 a.m. on early Monday, Jan. 6 along Interstate 95 South near Exit 2, police detailed.

Instead of pulling over, the driver fled, reaching speeds of up to 100 MPH, police said. The chase continued onto Market Street (Route 452) before the vehicle exited the highway and slowed to 45-55 MPH near Broadway Avenue, police said.

Troopers performed a PIT maneuver, forcing the car to stop, according to authorities. The driver and two passengers attempted to flee on foot but were quickly apprehended, police said.

The suspects, identified as a 19-year-old and 18-year-old from Linwood, and a 20-year-old from Chester, were taken to PSP Media for processing and arraignment before the on-call magisterial district judge, police said.

Further details, including charges, were not immediately released.

