Mechanicsburg Borough officers rushed to the 400 block of East Marble Street around 2:23 p.m. for a reported death investigation. When they arrived, they found a man face down in the grass, shot, with another man calmly seated beside the body, police said.

That second man, identified as Richard King Jr. of Mechanicsburg, was immediately taken into custody, according to authorities.

“There is no known further danger to the public,” Mechanicsburg Police said, noting that the scene was quickly secured and locked down.

The victim’s identity is being withheld while officials work through the early stages of what they’re calling an active and ongoing homicide investigation.

King was booked into Cumberland County Prison. Charges are expected, pending the results of the investigation led by the Mechanicsburg Police Department, Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, County Detectives and Forensics, and the Office of the Attorney General.

Assisting in the emergency response were Hampden, Silver Spring, and Upper Allen Township Police, with Fire Police handling road closures.

This case remains under active investigation. Additional information will be released when available.

