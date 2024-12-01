Stephen Robert Melton, 65, of Mechanicsburg, a pastor at Big Spring Presbyterian Church in Newville, is accused of paying for sex acts at least 68 times over five months at GL Massage Spa in Carlisle.

The charges, filed by the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, include:

Felony Patronizing a Victim of Human Trafficking with Reckless Disregard

Misdemeanor Patronizing Prostitutes

The Investigation

Detectives began investigating GL Massage Spa as part of the “Closed2Trafficking” operation by the county’s Human Trafficking Task Force. Surveillance revealed workers living at the spa and frequent visits by repeat customers, including Melton, who reportedly stopped by multiple times per week.

Authorities said they observed Melton leaving the business with a worker in his car on several occasions. On one visit, detectives saw him remove his wedding ring before entering the spa. When questioned on Nov. 6, Melton allegedly admitted to paying for sex acts, explaining the parlor was conveniently located between his home and the church.

He also claimed to bring “flowers, food, and clothing” to the workers, who he suspected might be victims of trafficking, the affidavit states.

The Charges and Context

GL Massage Spa and Li’s Asian Massage, both in Carlisle, were shut down following a task force sting that has resulted in over 85 arrests to date. Prosecutors say the spas operated as fronts for prostitution, with employees living on-site and providing sex acts in exchange for money.

Fallout for Melton

Melton, who has been the pastor at Big Spring Presbyterian Church since October 2022, is out on $10,000 unsecured bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15, 2025, before Judge Daniel J. Freedman.

Prior to becoming a pastor at Big Spring, he was the "Reverend Dr. Stephen R. Melton of Silver Spring Presbyterian Church" in Mechanicsburg and even was a chaplain for the PA State Senate.

The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office confirmed that three women connected to the spas, including the owner of Li’s Asian Massage, face charges ranging from promoting prostitution to human trafficking, as we've previously reported.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

