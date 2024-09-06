Partly Cloudy 76°

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash By Rt 15 Ramps With Rt 114: PennDOT

A crash between an SUV and a motorcycle left one person dead on Friday, Sept. 6, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice. 

A map showing the area of South Market Street/Route 114 at the intersection with the ramps to Route 15 where a motorcyclist was struck dead. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)
Jillian Pikora
The fatal crash happened in the westbound lane of South Market Street/Route 114 at the intersection with the ramps to Route 15 at 12:30 p.m., Schreffler explained. 

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, according to PennDOT citing police. 

The Rt 114 was closed between Gettysburg Pike and the intersection of Bumble Bee Hollow Road/Kim Acres Drive, according to Upper Allen Township Police and the area is expected to reopen at 5:30 p.m., Schreffler said.

Pennsylvania State Police remain on the scene doing reconstruction and will continue to investigate this deadly crash. 

The public is to avoid the area.

