Officers were called to the 500 block of Geneva Drive around 1:15 p.m. for reports of a fight involving a firearm. Witnesses told police that a gray Dodge Durango, later located nearby, fled the scene after shots were fired, authorities said.

Heriberto Pagan-Maldonado, 46, was driving the vehicle with Marisol Muniz, 47, in the passenger seat and her juvenile daughter in the back seat, according to police. Officers recovered a 9mm Canik handgun from the vehicle, they said.

Witnesses told investigators that Pagan-Maldonado and Muniz arrived to confront the victim, identified as Daron Coleman, about a past allegation. A fight broke out, and when Pagan-Maldonado ended up on the ground, he retrieved a gun and allegedly fired three shots while chasing Coleman, police said.

Muniz, meanwhile, allegedly fought Coleman’s sister, Alasia, stole her purse, and retrieved a tire iron and knife from the Durango. Witnesses said she swung the tire iron at Alasia and later approached the family’s father, Marcellus Coleman, with the knife, threatening to kill him before Pagan-Maldonado stopped her, according to the affidavit.

When interviewed by police, Muniz admitted to using the weapons and said she would “do it again” to protect her daughter, authorities said. She also admitted to firing the gun once but claimed she did not aim at anyone.

Investigators determined, however, that two of the shots hit an apartment building at chest and head height, where a resident was home at the time, police said. A witness provided a video capturing the sounds of three gunshots in quick succession.

Charges and Court Details

Both Muniz and Pagan-Maldonado face the following charges:

Felony Aggravated Assault (two counts).

Felony Robbery-Take Property By Force.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault (two counts).

Muniz and Pagan-Maldonado were denied bail during their preliminary arraignments on Monday, Dec. 9, 2024, before Magisterial District Judge John J. Hanner II due to the severity of the charges and reports that they expressed continued intent to harm the victims. Both are being held in Cumberland County Prison.

Muniz’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, at 8:45 a.m. before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin. Pagan-Maldonado is scheduled for the same day and time, with an additional hearing set for 9:30 a.m. before Judge Hanner.

Authorities noted the investigation is ongoing.

