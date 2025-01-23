Lauren Marie Keeney, 37, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh after a 41-day fight for her life. She had been transferred from Hershey Medical Center as doctors worked to stabilize her for a potential dual transplant.

Born on Oct. 19, 1987, Keeney received a heart transplant in 2006, an experience she described as "a treatment, not a cure." She went on to become an 18-year heart transplant survivor and often credited the medical staff at Hershey Medical Center’s Heart & Vascular Institute for their compassionate care.

Keeney, a Mechanicsburg native and graduate of Mechanicsburg Area High School, began her career at The Giant Company as a cashier during high school. She later climbed the ranks, earning a certificate in Organizational Management from The Giant University through Central Penn College. Most recently, she served as Manager of Distribution Operations at The Giant Company Perishable Distribution Center.

Her husband, Peter Watson, shared a heartfelt tribute:

"The last six weeks have been brutal, but today I had to do the hardest thing a person will ever have to do—say goodbye to a best friend. Not only my best friend, but my wife, travel partner, love of my life, and soulmate. She was the greatest person, and I’m lucky to have been her husband. This world is not going to be the same without you. I love you more than anything, Lauren Keeney, and I miss you so much already. Until we meet again!"

Before her passing, Lauren’s brother, Corey Keeney, expressed his love and admiration while visiting her at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital:

"❤️ I love you Lauren Keeney, you are the toughest person I know! You are a fighter, and I will be here for you every step of the way. We are Keeneys, and we do not give up. You are an inspiration to everyone❤️. Please keep your thoughts and prayers going for my beautiful sister. She needs us to be strong for her!!!"

Corey also organized a fundraiser atin Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, to help support Lauren and her family during her battle. During the four-hour event, 15% of proceeds were donated to assist with medical expenses and provide lodging for the family while they stayed in Pittsburgh. The event featured a special drink menu and a silent auction with gift baskets and prizes."Lauren was a loving wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who touched the lives of many," the family wrote on a fundraising page. "She fought a hard battle for 41 days."

Lauren’s family has entrusted her care to Sullivan Funeral Home. For more details or to share memories of Lauren, visit Sullivan Funeral Services.

Loved ones continue to raise funds to cover medical expenses and honor Lauren’s memory. Donations can be made through the GoFundMe.

