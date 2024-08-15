Michael Thomas Cates, 28, of Millersville, used a false name when he checked into the Courtyard Marriott located at 4921 Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg, Lower Allen Township police explained.

The police were called to the hotel to investigate the rape at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 11, as detailed in the release.

A hotel employee told them she returned had been serving the man later identified as Cates at the hotel bar. He asked her to bring food and drinks up to his room, which she did, but then he returned to the bar and ordered more food and again the she took his food up to his room. This time when she arrived at the room, he pulled her into the room by her arm, according to the police release. "Once inside of the room, the male suspect forced himself upon her and threatened her if she left, " as stated in the release.

During the investigation, the police learned that in addition to giving a used a false name to rent the room, the credit card used was also declined.

"But video surveillance was obtained, and the suspect's photo was captured. The suspect was compared to similar arrest photos," the police said.

Cates has a lengthy criminal record, according to court documents. He has been convicted or pleaded guilty to trespass, public drunkenness, marijuana possession, criminal mischief, harassment, speeding, fighting, use of drug paraphernalia, accident involving damage, robbery, theft, terroristic threats, and firearms offensives.

The suspect was described as a tall, skinny, light skinned black male with freckles, matching numerous previous arrest photos and mugshots of Cates, according to the police and the victim.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault without consent of other, terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize, and access device issued to another who did not authorize use, the police said in court records confirmed.

If you see Cates or know about his whereabouts contact the police.

