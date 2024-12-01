Derich Christian Bausher, 34, of the 400 block of Brook Circle, was charged with multiple felonies, including Criminal Solicitation - Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act, Criminal Solicitation - Child Pornography, and Contact/Communication with a Minor for Sexual Abuse. He also faces a misdemeanor for Corruption of Minors, according to the Upper Allen Township Police Department and court records.

The investigation began in April 2024 when a local business reported inappropriate communications between Bausher and female employees, including juveniles, authorities said. The business terminated Bausher's employment and contacted the police.

Police confirmed that Bausher had requested sexual content from a juvenile on Jan. 1, 2024, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident on Nov. 20, 2023, the release stated.

Bausher’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin on Nov. 20, 2024, at 12 p.m. His preliminary hearing, originally scheduled for Dec. 26, 2024, at 10:15 a.m., has been continued to Jan. 16, 2025, at 10:45 a.m. before Judge Martin.

Bausher was released on a signature bond on Nov. 20, 2024, court records show.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsburg and receive free news updates.