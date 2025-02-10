Fair 30°

SHARE

Brian Daly, PA Counselor, Charged With Harassment

A 69-year-old counselor from Mechanicsburg is accused of making inappropriate sexual comments to a client during an online therapy session, Lower Allen Township police announced on Friday, Feb. 10.

Brian P. Daly

Brian P. Daly

 Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township PD
A Lower Allen Township Public Safety and OEM vehicle.

A Lower Allen Township Public Safety and OEM vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township Public Safety and OEM
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Brian P. Daly, a licensed counselor affiliated with an online mental health service, allegedly steered the conversation toward sexual topics and asked to see pictures of the victim, telling her she “sounded sexy,” police said.

The victim, who had sought counseling through the platform, reported Daly’s behavior, prompting an investigation, authorities said. A search warrant confirmed the call was made from Daly’s registered number, and the online company verified his employment, police said.

Daly has been charged with harassment. A summons has been issued, according to court records.

to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE