Brian P. Daly, a licensed counselor affiliated with an online mental health service, allegedly steered the conversation toward sexual topics and asked to see pictures of the victim, telling her she “sounded sexy,” police said.

The victim, who had sought counseling through the platform, reported Daly’s behavior, prompting an investigation, authorities said. A search warrant confirmed the call was made from Daly’s registered number, and the online company verified his employment, police said.

Daly has been charged with harassment. A summons has been issued, according to court records.

