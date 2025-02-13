7 Vehicles, 6 Hurt—Including EMS Worker Attacked—In Mechanicsburg Route 15 Wrong-Way Crash: PD

The chaos began at the Capital City Car Wash in Lower Allen Township on Friday, Jan. 17, when the 29-year-old suspect driver struck a 2011 Nissan Rogue with a 37-year-old driver and two children, ages 4 and 2, during an altercation before fleeing, according to Upper Allen Township Police.

Minutes later, the suspect sped southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 15, sideswiping a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 17-year-old and nearly colliding with several other vehicles before causing a massive multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 37, authorities said.

7 Vehicles, 6 Injured, 1 Assaulted

In total, seven vehicles were involved across Lower Allen and Upper Allen townships. Among those struck:

🚛 A tractor-trailer driven by a 54-year-old.

🚙 A 2024 Toyota Tundra driven by a 34-year-old.

🚗 A 2024 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 25-year-old.

🚘 A 2023 Toyota RAV4 with a 73-year-old driver and two children (ages 9 and 6).

During the chaotic rescue, the suspect allegedly punched a 26-year-old EMS worker in the face, causing a bloody nose and facial bruising, police said.

Injuries and Investigation

A total of twelve people were involved, with six—ranging in age from 6 to 73—suffering injuries, including the suspect. At least one patient was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Despite the severity of the crash, no fatalities occurred.

No Police Connection, No Pursuit

Police also shut down rumors circulating online, confirming the suspect was not an off-duty officer and that no police pursuit occurred before the crash.

Ongoing Investigation, Charges Pending

The investigation remains active, with Upper Allen Police working alongside the Pennsylvania State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist (CARS) team. Findings will be submitted to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office for review and possible charges.

Police are asking witnesses to come forward and report any information by calling (717) 795-2445 or texting anonymous tips to (717) 850-UAPD (8273).

Upper Allen Police stated they will provide another update within four weeks if the investigation is not concluded sooner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mechanicsburg and receive free news updates.