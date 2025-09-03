Motorcyclist Killed After Losing Control On Curve In Manheim: Police

The crash happened in the 400 block of South Chiques Road in Manheim at 9:23 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, according to East Hempfield Township police.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcycle rider dead at the scene. Police noted there was no evidence he had been wearing a helmet.

Preliminary investigation showed the man was traveling east and lost control while negotiating a curve, authorities detailed.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Officer Benjamin Weaver at 717-898-3103.

