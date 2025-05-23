Mikayla Victoria Mustard, 24, is accused of using Snapchat when she fatally struck Curtis Michael Groff, 16, on West Sun Hill Road in Penn Township just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2024, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department and court records.

Groff had been operating a weed whacker on the grass shoulder near Kreiders Cemetery. He was not in the roadway and had placed traffic cones to warn drivers, police said. Investigators believe Mustard looked at her phone to read a Snapchat message, veered off the road, and struck him with her 2009 Nissan Maxima.

Mustard did not stop after the crash. Instead, she drove to her Harrisburg home before returning to the scene in her father’s car. She told police she thought she had hit a deer or a rock.

Officers recovered physical evidence at the scene, including a damaged weed whacker, tire tracks in the grass, vehicle debris, and a displaced traffic cone. Data from Mustard’s phone revealed she had unlocked it to read a Snapchat message moments before the collision. She continued sending messages after the crash, including one stating there was blood on her car and she would go to jail if she hurt someone.

She is facing the following charges:

Felony Accidents Involving Death Or Personal Injury.

Felony Homicide By Vehicle.

Misdemeanor Involuntary Manslaughter.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Prohibiting Text-Based Communications.

Summary Disregarding Traffic Lane.

Her preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 23, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge Torrey J. Landis.

Groff, a homeschooled 11th grader in the Manheim Area Christian Home School Co-Op, worked for Buck’s Lawn Care Service of Lititz and Westview Enterprises of Manheim. He was the youth group president at White Oak Church and played on the church softball team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowboarding, and riding dirt bikes, according to his obituary.

A Celebration of Life was held at White Oak Church in Manheim on Saturday, May 11, 2024, with interment in the adjoining cemetery. Donations in Curtis’s memory can be sent to Align Life Ministries, 131 South 8th Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Cpl. Alex Good at NLCRPD (717) 733-0965, Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913.

