Matthew Scott Harrison, 49, pleaded guilty to Felony First-Degree Murder and Felony Strangulation for killing his wife, Jami Harrison, 49, originally from Manheim, at their home on the 2200 block of East Mount Hope Road on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

He was sentenced Wednesday, July 23 by Judge Jeffrey Conrad to life in prison plus five to 10 years. The judge condemned Harrison’s actions as “one of the most cowardly acts a man can do,” saying he violated his duty to love and protect his wife by instead acting with “malice and hatred.”

Daughter's Heartbreaking Testimony

During the sentencing, one of Jami’s daughters called Harrison “a coward” before sharing how she and her siblings had once hoped he would be a father figure. Instead, she said, he was abusive toward their mother. She described the horror of her 11-year-old sister discovering Jami’s body after the murder.

Another daughter said Harrison “stole” their “only true parent” and left a permanent hole in their lives.

‘Set Her Free’: Graphic Details Revealed In Court

Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick, who prosecuted the case alongside ADA Jennifer Ponessa, revealed that Harrison had sent over 120 vulgar and degrading texts to Jami in the days before her death. He also sent messages to family and coworkers expressing his desire to kill her — and later, that he had done it.

After his arrest, Harrison told investigators that Jami wanted him to kill her so she could “stop being a whore,” claiming he had “set her free.”

Despite offering no justification during sentencing — telling the judge there was “no reason… to elaborate” — Harrison later claimed he wasn’t acting out of malice and argued that pleading guilty was courageous.

Final Sentence

As part of his sentence, Harrison must also pay $6,500 in restitution.

The case was investigated by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Officers Matthew Hinkle and Teresa Stauffer.

