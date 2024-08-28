Caretaker Accused Of Stealing Up To $200K From Patient For Drugs In Lancaster County

Jamie Lynn Lloyd, 42, of Lilitz was charged with Dealing in Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Identity Theft, Financial Exploitation of an Older Adult or Care-dependent Person, Theft by Deception, Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Access Device Fraud, Unlawful Use of Computer and Other Computer Crimes Arrest, according to Manheim Township police.

In the spring of 2023, Lloyd began voluntarily helping the victim, including taking them to appointments and shopping outings, police said.

The victim had a knee and partial hip replacement and was prescribed oxycontin for pain. The victim began having shortages of oxycontin pills. Lloyd explained it away as the victim, who suffers from arthritis, must be dropping the pills.

In early June of this year, Lloyd was found in possession of cocaine and oxycontin, police said. She admitted that she had taken some of the victim’s prescribed oxycontin over the last year, police said.

Investigations revealed the victim’s bank account had been depleted by over $100,000 through card use, wire transfers, online orders, and ATM withdrawals. An officer completed an interview with Lloyd, in that she admitted to having a cocaine and oxycontin habit. She confirmed she had completed wire transfers and used the victim’s credit cards for herself, and offered to repay $100,000, police said.

Further investigation revealed Lloyd had updated many of the victim’s financial and credit card accounts to her own email, address, and phone number. This was done without the victim’s authorization. Lloyd also created a new checking account in the victim’s name, with her information. The victim did not authorize this change.

Lloyd also charged approximately $85,600 on the victim’s credit cards, police said.

The victim was estimated to be deprived of between $180,000 and $200,000 between the multiple accounts Lloyd accessed and utilized, police said.

Lloyd is due for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 4, according to court records. She posted bail of $25,000, records show.

