Whole Foods In Lancaster Suddenly Shut Down As Police Swarm Store: Manheim Twp. PD

Manheim Township Police and emergency crews responded to the store at 1563 Fruitville Pike around 2:40 p.m. for an active investigation, the department said in a statement.

The public was asked to avoid the area during the response. Officials did not release details about the nature of the incident.

By 3:09 p.m., the investigation was complete and the scene was cleared, police said.

Daily Voice has reached out to Manheim Township Police for more information.

