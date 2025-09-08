Video: Nude Indecent Exposure Suspect Targeting Manheim Township Since 2021, Police Say

The latest report came after a man exposed himself to a woman near Buchanan Ave. and N. West End Ave. in Lancaster on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, according to the release. Investigators believe the same suspect has been exposing himself to female victims starting in 2021, often approaching individuals fully nude before fleeing, authorities said.

Detectives have tracked the suspect’s movements after prior incidents to the areas of Walnut St. and Pine St., Lemon St. and College Ave., and Virginia Ave. The most recent early-morning incident before this week happened near Franklin & Marshall College around 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2025, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 30s to 40s with a stocky build who typically appears in the early morning hours. He is known to carry a bag for his clothes and, during a July 5 incident, was seen at times wearing a black COVID-style mask, investigators said.

You can watch the video of the suspect in the player below:

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster City Police Det. Harry Valverde at 717-735-3300, Det. Jessica Higgins at 717-735-3300, or Manheim Township Police Det. Jonathan Martin at [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s Crimewatch page

