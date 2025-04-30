Tyler Anthony Stewart, 31, was arrested this month for a violent DUI crash that left a pedestrian intubated for months with a traumatic brain injury and crushed bones, according to the Manheim Township Police Department and affidavit of probable cause.

An officer first spotted Stewart's silver Ford Focus speeding without headlights along the 1500 block of Oregon Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. As the officer tried to catch up, they found a pedestrian lying in the middle of the road with catastrophic injuries, the affidavit says.

While attending to the victim, the officer saw the Focus crash blocks away on Lititz Pike. The windshield and roof were crushed — damage that police described as "consistent with the size of a human body." Officers had to smash a window to extract Stewart from the wreck.

Stewart allegedly told police at the scene: "I think I may have hit a pedestrian." He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital.

Surveillance video from Jack Williams Tire & Auto showed the car speeding without headlights — investigators clocked it at 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. One frame showed the pedestrian walking on Oregon Pike. In the next frame, he was gone.

The victim suffered a traumatic brain injury, a broken pelvis, and spinal fractures, and was on a ventilator for months, authorities wrote in the affidavit.

Twelve days later, Stewart admitted to officers that he drank an entire pint of vodka before the crash and was rushing to pick up his girlfriend from work. Blood tests showed his BAC at 0.437% — more than five times the legal limit in Pennsylvania, which is 0.08%. Police also discovered Stewart’s license was suspended.

A criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, April 7. Stewart’s preliminary arraignment was held before Judge Monson, and bail was set at $100,000 unsecured.

He is facing the following charges:

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.

Misdemeanor DUI – Highest Rate of Alcohol.

Misdemeanor DUI – General Impairment.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Careless Driving.

Summary Driving Under Suspension.

Summary Periods for Requiring Lighted Lamps.

Have info? Contact Sgt. Barry Waltz at 717-569-6401 Ext. 1505 or email waltzb@manheimtownshippolice.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Manheim Township and receive free news updates.