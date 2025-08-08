The incident began Thursday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lebanon County when troopers attempted to stop a suspect vehicle, PSP said.

The driver exited at the Lancaster/Lebanon Interchange, prompting multiple municipalities to join the search. Manheim Borough police spotted the vehicle on State Route 72, sparking another chase through several areas, according to investigators.

It ended near Roseville Road, just off State Route 501 in Manheim Township. Four juveniles fled on foot. The juvenile driver was taken into custody, and two others — both missing from Michigan — were found shortly after, police said.

The fourth juvenile, identified as 16-year-old Ty A. Farrar, remains missing. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 125 pounds, with a lean build, shaggy brown hair, and green eyes. He may be wearing a black shirt with white text and black shorts.

Farrar was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday near Oregon Pike and Eden Road in Manheim Township. Authorities say he has no known ties to the area and may be seeking locations with Wi-Fi and electricity. Police are urging the public to check public transportation hubs like train and bus stations.

Anyone with information on Farrar’s whereabouts is asked to call Sergeant Barry E. Waltz Jr. at 717-371-5212.

