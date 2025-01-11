Timothy Brad Mauldin, 33, and Alfredo Maldonado-Gonzalez, 42, face multiple burglary and trespass charges after incidents at storage units on New Danville Pike and Vermont Avenue in July and August 2024, according to Manheim Township police.

Officers responded five times to the storage facilities during those months, finding locks cut and valuables such as a motorcycle, television, jewelry, shoes, and clothing stolen, authorities said. The total value of the stolen items was estimated at $30,350.

Surveillance footage from one of the units on July 16, 2024, captured two men rummaging through a unit, police said. Investigators later identified Mauldin and Maldonado-Gonzalez as the suspects.

Evidence recovered during a search of Mauldin’s residence reportedly included stolen items and conversations on his cell phone detailing plans to commit the burglaries. Photos of the stolen motorcycle and incriminating texts, such as “I kinda wanna go back to Danville,” were found, police said. Cell phone records also placed Mauldin at the scene during the burglaries, according to authorities.

Similarly, a search of the storage unit where Maldonado-Gonzalez was living uncovered stolen goods and additional conversations discussing the crimes, police said. His phone also contained photos of the stolen motorcycle and similar text messages about returning to Danville, authorities reported. Cell phone records confirmed his presence near the crime scenes, police added.

Mauldin and Maldonado-Gonzalez are no strangers to law enforcement. Both were involved in a July 2024 crime spree that included a violent home invasion, thefts, and a shootout with Pennsylvania State Police, as previously reported by the Daily Voice. During that spree, Maldonado-Gonzalez allegedly shot a PSP corporal, while Mauldin faced similar charges for robbery, burglary, and aggravated assault.

Both men were charged with eight counts of burglary and two counts of criminal trespass on Dec. 31, 2024. They are being held in Lancaster County Prison.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Barry E. Waltz Jr. at 717-371-5212 or waltzb@manheimtownshippolice.org.

