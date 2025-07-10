Retired Manheim Twp. Officer Dave Bair Dies At 60: 'Steady Leader With Nerves Of Steel'

Dave Bair, who served Manheim Township Police Department from 1989 until his retirement in 2014, passed away at age 60, according to Acting Chief of Police Brian E. Freysz.

Bair was remembered for his “nerves of steel” and “quiet strength,” traits that made him a respected leader within the department, Freysz said in a public statement. His humor and steady presence on duty earned admiration from those who worked beside him.

“He led by example,” Freysz wrote. “He was a devoted family man who took great pride in his loved ones and the life he built beyond the badge.”

The department called his passing “a profound loss” not only to Bair’s family, but to the entire Manheim Township community that he served for 25 years.

No additional details were immediately released regarding services.

