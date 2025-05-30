Matthew R. Davis, 48, and Shelley L. Davis, 45, were charged with two counts each of felony theft by unlawful taking and felony criminal conspiracy after an investigation revealed a years-long scheme involving a custodial bank account in the teen’s name.

The teen reported the theft to Manheim Township Police on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, according to the affidavit. He said he opened a bank account with his father at age 16, agreeing to deposit half his wages from part-time jobs while keeping the other half for personal use. The funds were intended to be saved for college and a future car purchase.

While working at Dutch Wonderland and Caruso’s, the teen was paid by check and turned those over to his father, expecting them to be deposited. Police say the checks were never added to the account. When he began working at Walmart in November 2020, his paychecks were directly deposited into the same account, but he still had no debit card or checks and had to ask his father to make withdrawals.

The teen obtained bank statements in May 2024 and learned the account was a custodial UTMA account with Shelley Davis listed as the custodian. Upon reviewing the records, he discovered approximately 75 unauthorized web transfers from his account to one belonging to both Matthew and Shelley Davis between March 2017 and September 2023.

One of the largest transfers, $5,000, occurred on October 12, 2022—the same day a 2022 Dodge Charger was purchased and later titled to Matthew Davis, according to the affidavit.

In total, the teen alleges that $46,302.50 was taken without his permission. The couple is also accused of collecting $1,744.19 in tax refunds filed in the teen’s name between 2018 and 2022. None of the funds have been returned, investigators wrote.

Both defendants were arraigned before MDJ Edward Tobin on Monday, May 13, and released on $5,000 unsecured bail. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Tuesday, June 24, at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Courtney Monson.

