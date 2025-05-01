Matthew L. Castleberry, 35, of the 100 block of West Center Street, appeared before Judge Courtney Monson on Monday, April 15. Instead of contesting the charges at the preliminary hearing, he waived it, sending the case to Lancaster County Court.

Castleberry is accused of targeting the teen during a birthday party on the 200 block of McCaskey Avenue in Manheim Township on August 5, 2023.

According to investigators, he approached the victim, asked if she dated older boys, and whether he was “too old” for her. He then followed her upstairs, kissed her in a bathroom, and led her into another room where he allegedly assaulted her. The incident ended when another juvenile came upstairs. Before leaving, Castleberry allegedly told the victim to say they were cleaning if anyone asked, police said.

The girl’s mother reported the incident shortly after. Her clothing from that night was preserved and tested—Castleberry’s DNA was identified, according to police.

He is charged with:

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse (2 counts)

Statutory Sexual Assault (2 counts)

Unlawful Contact With a Minor (1 count)

Sexual Assault (1 count)

Aggravated Indecent Assault (2 counts)

Indecent Assault (6 counts)

Corruption of Minors (1 count)

Castleberry is currently free after posting $100,000 bail. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa. Charges were filed by Manheim Township Police Cpl. Gary Rynier.

