Luis Gerado Miller-Colon, 46, was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated indecent assault, terroristic threats, and simple assault following a violent incident at a home on the 100 block of Charles Road on Saturday, Dec. 14, according to a police release.

Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and arrived to find multiple droplets of blood outside the home. Inside, they observed Miller-Colon and the victim, who had extensive swelling to their face, lips, and cheeks, along with scratch-like red marks around the eyes and blood around the mouth, authorities said.

A witness told officers Miller-Colon punched the victim approximately 12 times after the victim refused to have sexual intercourse with him. He allegedly threatened to stab the victim while holding a knife and burned them with a lit cigarette on the thigh and buttocks, police said.

After the violent assault, Miller-Colon sexually assaulted the victim and issued more threats, investigators said.

Miller-Colon was taken into custody and is being held at Lancaster County Prison. A criminal complaint was filed on Sunday, Dec. 15, police confirmed.

