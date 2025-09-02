Joseph Gerald Meyer, of East Millsboro, was charged with four counts of rape, four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, one count of statutory sexual assault, three counts of aggravated indecent assault, four counts of sexual assault, two counts of corruption of minors, and six counts of indecent assault, according to a criminal complaint filed on Friday, Aug. 22.

The victim told investigators the abuse began when they were 15 years old and dependent on Meyer for basic needs, police detailed in the release. Meyer allegedly threatened the teen to prevent cooperation with Children and Youth Services and investigators.

Meyer engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim shortly before their 18th birthday and continued sexual encounters afterward, police said. The victim reported they eventually stopped resisting, describing the situation as “necessary for their survival.”

Meyer was arraigned before MDJ Stauffer and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $325,000 bail, records show.

