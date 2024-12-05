John Paul Michels, 39, surrendered to authorities following an October 21, 2024, incident on the 100 block of River Drive in Lancaster Township. According to police, Michels allegedly struck the elderly pedestrian and a dog being walked by the victim's friend at approximately 9:06 a.m., leaving both with serious injuries requiring hospitalization.

A witness identified the vehicle as a dark four-door sedan, police said. Surveillance footage from a nearby residence and dash cameras from emergency responders captured the crash, while a second witness reported seeing an erratically driven car with front-end damage on Route 30 West shortly after the incident.

The vehicle was traced using the Maryland registration provided by the second witness, and officers later identified Michels as the driver, police said. An arrest warrant was issued on November 27, by Officer Dylan Canada for aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and duty to give information and render aid, court records show.

Michels was arraigned on Thursday, Dec. 5, by Judge Sponaugle and released on $50,000 unsecured bail, according to police.

