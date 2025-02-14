James Vincent Cosentino, 44, was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children and three counts of criminal use of a communication facility after an investigation at his home on the 100 block of Knollwood Drive, police said.

The investigation began on June 8, 2024, when a detective was conducting an online probe on the BitTorrent network related to the sharing of child pornography. The detective downloaded files from an IP address that was distributing explicit content and confirmed the presence of child pornography, according to police.

A subpoena was obtained for the IP address, which led investigators to Cosentino's residence. Police executed a search warrant at his home, seizing electronic devices, including a cell phone and flash drive. A forensic analysis of the devices revealed child pornography, authorities said.

A criminal complaint was filed on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, and Cosentino was arraigned before MDJ Monson, police reported. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to Manheim Township police.

