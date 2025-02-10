Gerald A. Brown, 66, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 26, after Manheim Township police responded to reports of trespassing at a property on the 900 block of North Queen Street, according to a release.

A witness told officers that six individuals had been illegally using the bathroom as a makeshift residence for months, police said. Upon arrival, officers encountered four people trying to leave the premises, including Brown.

Brown claimed he had permission to be there from a tenant, but the building’s owner confirmed he was not on the lease and was not welcome, police said. Officers took Brown into custody, and during a search, they found a cell phone worth $350 in his jacket pocket. A victim soon reported their phone stolen and provided a description—matching the device found on Brown, authorities said.

Brown was charged with criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking, according to police. He was booked into Lancaster County Prison. A criminal complaint was filed on Monday, Jan. 27.

Additional information was not immediately available at the time of publishing.

