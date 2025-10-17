George S. Cooke, 64, of Manheim Township, was found guilty on Sept. 19 following a four-day trial of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and corruption of minors, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

Cooke repeatedly sexually abused the victim in the bedroom of his residence in the 1500 block of Orchard Street in Manheim Township between January and June 2022, prosecutors said.

George S. Cooke of the 1300 block of Orchard Street was first brought to the police's attention when a parent overheard their child say Cooke touched their genitals, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Over the course of several interviews with Lancaster County Children and Youth Social Services, it was revealed that "Cooke licked and touched the victim’s groin area. He did this after he bribed the victim with access to a computer game. This occurred at Cooke’s residence. The victim had stayed overnight at Cooke’s house numerous times and slept in Cooke’s bedroom at those times," the police state in the initial release.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

The jury returned its verdict after about three and a half hours of deliberation. Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn, who presided over the trial, ordered Cooke’s bail increased to $500,000. He remains held at Lancaster County Prison in lieu of bail while awaiting sentencing, which will be scheduled following a pre-sentence investigation.

Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Lapp prosecuted the case. Manheim Township Police Officer Scott Dierwechter filed the original charges.

Cooke had first been charged on Nov. 30, 2022, after a parent overheard their child say Cooke touched them. Investigators later learned he had lured the child with computer games before sexually abusing them, according to police at the time. He was initially released on a $50,000 surety bond in December 2022, but is now in custody following the guilty verdict.

